Reporter Gene Assay Market Size Worth $9.0 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The global reporter gene assay market size is expected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 8.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Reporter genes have significant demand as they are increasingly being used in studying gene expression and across several research studies in the fields of biochemistry, molecular biology, and pharmaceuticals. Reporter genes also play a pivotal role in quantifying the regulatory potential of unknown DNA sequences.

Key suggestions from the report:

Luciferase assays accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019 and is anticipated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period

This is because luciferase enables precise measurement of signal maintaining consistency of the outcomes

In vitro studies application segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027 owing to increasing need for rapid screening

Cell signaling pathways subsegment displayed the highest contribution to the clinical applications segment in 2019 owing to rise in adoption of reporter assays for GPCR signaling investigations and for screening chemicals that cause signaling disruption

These protocols are majorly employed in drug discovery programs, which has largely contributed to the growth of this segment in the global market throughout the forecast period

Hospital & diagnostic laboratories end-use segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019 owing to high penetration of cell-based assay technologies in the regional market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 due to rise in the number of research investigations that are focused on use of reporter genes for regulation of several disorders

Read 152 page research report with ToC on "Reporter Gene Assay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (In Vitro Studies, Clinical), By Product (Luciferase, Beta-galactosidase), By Usage, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/reporter-gene-assay-market

Rising penetration of these assays in diagnostic applications and their utility in understanding signal transduction pathways is expected to propel the market growth. Promega Corporation has developed vectors that can be used in investigation of signaling pathways. The company has also developed rapid response reporters to enhance the signal to background ratio.

Several other prominent market players also offer a strong product portfolio for luciferase assays. For instance, ThermoFisher Scientific offers a wide range of luciferase and Chemiluminescent assays to monitor the reporter activity. Moreover, presence of key market players such as Promega Corporation in developing economies is expected to drive the demand in this market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global reporter gene assay market on the basis of product, application, usage, end use, and region:

Reporter Gene Assay Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Luciferase



Fluorescent Protein-related



Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase



Beta-Galactosidase



Beta-Glucuronidase



Others

Reporter Gene Assay Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Clinical Applications



Cell Signaling Pathways





Promoter Structural and Functional Analysis





Protein Interaction



In-vitro Studies

Reporter Gene Assay Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Drug Discovery Programs



Chemical Biology Programs



Biochemical Screening



Cell- & Organ-based Screening

Reporter Gene Assay End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories



Academic & Research Institutes



Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Reporter Gene Assay Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Companies of Reporter Gene Assay Market

QIAGEN



Thermo Fisher Scientific



Sartorius AG



Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG



Promega Corp.



Marker Gene Technologies, Inc.



Merck KGaA



F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



PerkinElmer Life Science



Bio-Rad Laboratories

Find more research reports on Biotechnology Industry, by Grand View Research:

CRISPR & Cas Genes Market - Global clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market size was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027.

- Global clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes market size was valued at in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027. Gene Therapy Market - Global gene therapy market size was estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR 16.6% over the forecast period.

in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR 16.6% over the forecast period. DNA & Gene Chip Market - Global DNA & gene chip market size was valued at USD 4.50 billion in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Gain access toGrand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter