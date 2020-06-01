With effect from June 02, 2020, the unit rights in Sprint Bioscience AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 12, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: SPRINT UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428769 Order book ID: 197308 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 02, 2020, the paid subscription units in Sprint Bioscience AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SPRINT BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014428777 Order book ID: 197309 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB