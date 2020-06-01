DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend Dexus Finance Pty Limited: FY20 distribution guidance update 01-Jun-2020 / 12:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dexus (ASX: DXS)* *ASX release* *1 June 2020* *FY20 distribution guidance update* Dexus provides the following update in relation to its FY20 distribution guidance. On 26 March 2020, in consideration of the evolving COVID-19 situation and uncertainty at the time, the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited withdrew Dexus's FY20 full year guidance for distribution per security growth and the detailed assumptions associated with this guidance. As a result of the passage of time and further clarity regarding rental collections and cashflow, Dexus now provides FY20 full year guidance for distribution per security. Barring unforeseen circumstances, Dexus expects an FY20 full year distribution per security amount that is consistent with FY19. The FY19 full year distribution per security amount was 50.2 cents. Dexus maintains a strong balance sheet with 25.4% gearing and $1.7 billion of cash and committed undrawn bank facilities available at 30 April 2020. _Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited._ *For further information please contact:* *Investors* *Media* Jessica Johns Louise Murray Senior Manager, Investor Senior Manager, Corporate Relations Communications +61 2 9017 1368 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 427 706 994 +61 403 260 754 jessica.johns@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $33.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.8 billion of properties, with a further $17.0 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $11.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 55 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 20 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 01-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited 264 George Street 2193 Sydney Australia Phone: +61 2 9017 1100 Fax: +61 2 9017 1101 E-mail: ir@dexus.com Internet: www.dexus.com ISIN: XS1961891220 WKN: A2RZHG Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt EQS News ID: 1059845 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 1059845 01-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2020 06:24 ET (10:24 GMT)