Toon Blast and Toy Blast Expand Zynga's Portfolio to Eight Forever Franchises

and Expand Zynga's Portfolio to Eight Forever Franchises Increases Zynga's Mobile Daily Active Users (DAUs) by More Than 60%

Zynga and Peak's Talented Teams Join Forces to Grow Faster Together

Peak will Maintain Their Unique Creative Culture and Brand Identity

Acquisition Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2020

Zynga Updates its Q2 and Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance Excluding Peak

Management will Host a Live Q&A Session Today at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peak, one of the most globally successful mobile gaming companies, for $1.8 billion. Peak brings a 100-person strong team and two Forever Franchises, Toon Blast and Toy Blast, that have consistently ranked in the top 10 and top 20 U.S. iPhone grossing games for over two years, respectively. These franchises add significant scale to Zynga's live services and will be an additional driver of margin expansion over the coming years. Peak also enhances Zynga's new game pipeline with additional projects in early development.

Founded in 2010 by Sidar Sahin, Peak has developed the beloved game franchises Toon Blast and Toy Blast. Known for their innovation, creativity and exquisite design, Toon Blast and Toy Blast popularized the 'collapse' mechanic within match-3 puzzle games, and have captured a highly engaged global audience base that ranks among the industry's best in player retention. Collectively, Toon Blast and Toy Blast have more than 12 million average mobile DAUs. Peak is expected to grow Zynga's average mobile DAUs by more than 60% while strengthening Zynga's international audience.

"We are honored to welcome Sidar and team to Zynga. Peak is one of the world's best puzzle game makers and we could not be more excited to add such creative and passionate talent to our company," said Frank Gibeau, Chief Executive Officer of Zynga. "With the addition of Toon Blast and Toy Blast, we are expanding our live services portfolio to eight forever franchises, meaningfully increasing our global audience base and adding to our exciting new game pipeline. As a combined team, we are well positioned to grow faster together."

"This is a monumental partnership not only for Zynga and Peak, but for the whole mobile gaming industry," said Sidar Sahin, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Peak. "Both companies share a common vision -- to bring people together through games. Peak's culture is rooted in relentless learning and progress, so as we embark on this new chapter in our journey together with Zynga, we remain as committed as ever to our unique culture. We're very excited for our combined future and what we will accomplish together."

Zynga will acquire 100% of Peak for $1.8 billion, comprised of approximately $900 million in cash and approximately $900 million of Zynga common stock (issued at the volume-weighted average closing price per share over the thirty-day trading period ended May 29, 2020). The final upfront transaction consideration will also include customary closing adjustments, and the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Q2 and Full Year 2020 Guidance Update

Based on strength across its live services portfolio, Zynga is updating its Q2 and Full Year 2020 financial guidance.

This update does not include any contributions from Peak, as the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2020.

(In millions, except per share data, unaudited) Prior Q2'20

Guidance as of

5/6/2020 Zynga Update Updated Q2'20

Guidance as of

6/1/2020 Reconciliation of Revenue to Bookings Revenue 400 30 430 Change in deferred revenue 60 10 70 Bookings 460 40 500 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net loss (60 (100 (160 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 25 100 125 Acquisition-related transaction expenses 1 3 4 Other reconciling items1 66 66 Adjusted EBITDA 32 3 35 Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.06 (0.11 (0.17 GAAP basic and diluted shares 960 960 1 See further detail in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP tables within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section

(In millions, except per share data, unaudited) Prior FY2020

Guidance as of

5/6/2020 Zynga Update Updated FY2020

Guidance as of

6/1/2020 Reconciliation of Revenue to Bookings Revenue 1,650 40 1,690 Change in deferred revenue 150 150 Bookings 1,800 40 1,840 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net loss (245 (105 (350 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 200 100 300 Provision for income taxes 40 10 50 Acquisition-related transaction expenses 3 8 11 Other reconciling items1 212 212 Adjusted EBITDA 210 13 223 Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.25 (0.11 (0.36 GAAP basic and diluted shares 965 965 1 See further detail in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP tables within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section

About Zynga Inc.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga's franchises including CSR RacingTM, Empires PuzzlesTM, Merge Dragons!TM, Merge Magic!TM, Words With FriendsTM and Zynga PokerTM. Zynga's games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

About Peak

Peak is a leading mobile gaming company powered by a team that values relentless progress. Peak believes the best products are created when talented people form autonomous teams that strive for impact. Peak currently has two top charting mobile franchises -- Toon Blast and Toy Blast -- that have consistently ranked within the top 10 and top 20 U.S. iPhone grossing games for the past two years, respectively, and collectively have more than 12 million average mobile DAUs. Peak, founded in 2010, is based in Istanbul, Turkey. For more information visit www.peak.com.

ZYNGA INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP UPDATED SECOND QUARTER 2020 GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data, unaudited) Prior Q2'20

Guidance as of

5/6/2020 Zynga Update Updated Q2'20

Guidance as of

6/1/2020 Reconciliation of Revenue to Bookings Revenue 400 30 430 Change in deferred revenue 60 10 70 Bookings 460 40 500 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net loss (60 (100 (160 Provision for income taxes 10 10 Interest income (2 (2 Interest expense 8 8 Depreciation and amortization 20 20 Acquisition-related transaction expenses 1 3 4 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 25 100 125 Stock-based compensation expense 30 30 Adjusted EBITDA 32 3 35 Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.06 (0.11 (0.17 GAAP basic and diluted shares 960 960

ZYNGA INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP UPDATED FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data, unaudited) Prior FY2020

Guidance as of

5/6/2020 Zynga Update Updated FY2020

Guidance as of

6/1/2020 Reconciliation of Revenue to Bookings Revenue 1,650 40 1,690 Change in deferred revenue 150 150 Bookings 1,800 40 1,840 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Net loss (245 (105 (350 Provision for income taxes 40 10 50 Other expense (income), net 2 2 Interest income (10 (10 Interest expense 30 30 Depreciation and amortization 80 80 Acquisition-related transaction expenses 3 8 11 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment 200 100 300 Stock-based compensation expense 110 110 Adjusted EBITDA 210 13 223 Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.25 (0.11 (0.36 GAAP basic and diluted shares 965 965

