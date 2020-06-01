Frost & Sullivan Analyzes the Evolution of 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel

A combination of Hyperloop, air taxis, and suborbital rockets could enable a traveler to reach any location on earth in 60 minutes

SANTA CLARA, California, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Evolution of 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel, reveals that the transportation landscape across the globe will experience a revolution in the next decade with the evolution of 3rd, 4th, and 5th dimensions of travel. The advent of new modes of public transportation will lead to new transportation business models across all three dimensions of travel such as air taxis and hoverbikes in the 3rd; Hyperloop and Maglev trains in the 4th; and suborbital, orbital, and deep space travel in the 5th dimension.

"These new modes of transport promise to address the issues associated with the current travel modes-longer commute time, carbon emission, accidents, and traffic congestion-and revolutionize the way people commute," said Joe Praveen Vijayakumar, Intelligent Mobility Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, a combination of Hyperloop, air taxis, and suborbital rocket could enable a traveler to reach any location on earth in 60 minutes. Suborbital travel is expected to become widely commercialized, mainly because of the short flight duration, relatively low cost and a whole host of applications including zero-gravity weddings and photoshoots."

Vijayakumar added: "Regulations, infrastructure, and technology required for mass commercialization of new modes of travel are still in nascent stages and are expected to become mature and standardized by 2050. Further, Maglev, Hyperloop, and air taxis are expected to be affordable inter- and intra-city modes of transportation in the future, whereas space-based travel modes are expected to be premium priced and aimed at the ultra-rich initially."

Companies offering new modes of transport should focus on the following growth opportunities:

Safety is the biggest concern for passengers who will embrace air taxi services in the future. The primary objective of companies offering new modes of transport should be to invest in technologies that will ensure the safety and comfort of passengers.



Evolution of 3rd, 4th and 5th Dimensions of Travel is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Aerospace & Defense research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

