

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle USA, a division of Swiss food major Nestlé, announced the recall of certain Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products citing misbranding and the presence of an undeclared allergen.



According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS, the recall involves approximately 29,002 pounds of chicken products. Due to a packaging error, some packages of Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo incorrectly contain Lean Cuisine Chicken Fettuccini, and chicken is not declared on the product label.



Also, the Lean Cuisine Chicken Fettuccini, manufactured by Jonesboro, Arkansas- based Nestle Prepared Foods Co., contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the label.



The recall includes 9 1/4 oz. boxes, containing plastic trays, labeled, 'Lean Cuisine Favorites Fettuccini Alfredo'. The frozen products were produced and packaged on April 22 with a 'best before' date of May 2021 and batch code 0113587812.



The items were distributed in shipping cartons labeled as LC Chicken Fettuccini bearing the mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.



The recall, which is classified as serious health hazard, was initiated after multiple consumer complaints about the chicken in the products. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The company and the agency urged consumers who are allergic to soy or do not eat chicken to throw away or return them to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, citing the presence of undeclared soy, Evans Food Group Ltd. in mid-May called back around 3,796 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE pork skin products, and New Seasons Market in early February recalled 30 units of Grab N' Go Vegetarian Lasagna w/ Gluten-Free Pasta.



In March, Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. recalled H-E-B-branded Tuscan Herb salad kit citing possible presence of undeclared allergens such as peanut, wheat, soy and tree nuts.



