Technavio has been monitoring the legal process outsourcing services market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.01 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Capita Plc, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Exigent Group Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integreon Inc., LegalBase, Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., and UnitedLex Corp. are some of the major market participants. The proliferation of risk management practices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The proliferation of risk management practices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market is segmented as below:

Service

Contract Management

E-discovery Services

Litigation Support

Legal Research

Others

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our legal process outsourcing services market report covers the following areas:

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market size

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market trends

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies the emergence of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the legal process outsourcing services market growth during the next few years.

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the legal process outsourcing services market, including some of the vendors such as Capita Plc, Cobra Legal Solutions LLC, Exigent Group Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Integreon Inc., LegalBase, Morae Global Corp., QuisLex Inc., and UnitedLex Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the legal process outsourcing services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Legal Process Outsourcing Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist legal process outsourcing services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the legal process outsourcing services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the legal process outsourcing services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of legal process outsourcing services market vendors

