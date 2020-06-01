Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market to Grow Alongside Technological Maturity of the Healthcare Sector, TMR

- Need for pain management across multiple domains within healthcare has led healthcare units to endorse and adopt new technologies. It is imperative for healthcare professionals to evaluate the performance of innovative devices

- Investments in healthcare diagnosis and treatment have increased in recent times. These investments flow in from state authorities and angel investors

ALBANY, New York, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The presence of a growth-oriented healthcare sector has created fresh opportunities for growth within the global radiofrequency ablation devices market. Use of microwave technologies in the healthcare sector has opened new avenues for improving treatment lines. There has been an incredible amount of progress in key healthcare domains such as pain management, diseases diagnosis, tumour detection, and invasive surgery.

Each of these domains are directly or indirectly related to the use of radiofrequencies and microwave signals. In this context, it is safe to assert that the healthcare sector has risen above the conventional approach to patient management. The collective use of radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and microwave ablation (MWA) has helped in effectuating several treatments in recent times.

The healthcare industry is inclined towards the use of these image guidance technologies to improve treatment lines. It is expected that the global radiofrequency ablation devices market would fetch formidable revenues from key stakeholders and healthcare investors.

It is estimated that the total value of the radiofrequency ablation devices market would touch US$ 1.4 Bn by 2027, growing from a value of US$ 543.2 Mn in 2018. The CAGR of the RFA devices market for the period between 2019 and 2027 is tabulated at 11.10%. The growth of this market can primarily be attributed to advancements in patient care management.

Technological Revolution in Healthcare to Aid Market Expansion

The healthcare industry has stormed technology landscape in recent times by reinventing medical procedures with the use of novel devices and systems. Use of RF generators and other specialty devices in the healthcare industry has created a plethora of opportunities for growth within the industry. Besides, reusable products and devices have also become a part of the healthcare research sector. Probes and electrodes are known reusable devices that correspond to the radiofrequency ablation devices market.

Study of tumours with the help of radiofrequency ablation devices has gained popularity in recent times. There has been an influx of demand for minimally-invasive procedures such as image-guided diagnosis, RFA treatment, and heat-based pain management. Besides, the proven efficiency of radiofrequency ablation devices has also brought them under the radar of focus/ Over the course of the next decade, the total volume of revenues within the global radiofrequency ablation devices market shall touch new heights.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Pain management is an important function of healthcare devices, and there is increasingly demand for this effective pain management hacks across key healthcare domains.

Several hospitals and healthcare centers have ramped up investment in state-of-the-art devices and technologies that can offer increased utility to patients.

Specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers are equipped with the latest technologies for pain management and patient care.

Medical professionals have acknowledged the importance of using thermal energy to effectuate treatments for a range of medical conditions and complications.

The healthcare industry has evolved into a powerhouse of innovation and growth-led ideas.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market: Key Companies

Halyard Health, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Abbott

Olympus Corporation

The global radiofrequency ablation devices for pain management market has been segmented as follows:

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices For Pain Management Market, by Treatment

RF Generators



Reusable Products



Probes





Electrodes



Disposable Products



Cannulas





Needles





Single-use Probes and Electrodes

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices For Pain Management Market, by End-user

Hospitals



500+ Beds





250-499 Beds





Less than 250 Beds



Specialty Clinics



Surgical Centers

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices For Pain Management Market, by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

