

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said patients have been dosed in a Phase 1 study of LY-CoV555, the lead antibody from the company's collaboration with AbCellera, in COVID-19 treatment. The patients were dosed at major medical centers in the U.S. under a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial.



'Later this month, we will review the results of this first human study and intend to initiate broader efficacy trials. At the same time as we are investigating safety and efficacy, we also are starting large-scale manufacturing of this potential therapy,' said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific officer and president of Lilly Research Laboratories.



Under the next phase of testing, the company expects to study LY-CoV555 in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.



Lilly plans to test LY-CoV555 as well as other neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. The company intends to test both single antibody therapy as well as combinations of Lilly antibodies.



The company believes antibody therapies such as LY-CoV555 may have potential for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19 and may be particularly important for groups hardest hit by the disease such as the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELI LILLY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de