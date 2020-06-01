

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Life sciences company LabCorp (LH) announced Monday that Covance, its drug development business, has created COVID-19 Clinical Trial Connect in the U.S., a site designed to help people access information about how to participate in COVID-19 research.



Through COVID-19 Clinical Trial Connect, LabCorp looks to link people interested in these clinical trials with sponsors to together find solutions for this global pandemic.



The COVID-19 clinical trial opportunities are diverse, with sponsors recruiting patients who currently have COVID-19, those who may be now recovered, and those who may have been exposed to coronavirus.



Through the Covance COVID-19 Clinical Trial Connect site, prospective patients would be notified of studies run by Covance on behalf of a biopharmaceutical company, as well as those listed in clinicaltrials.gov.



