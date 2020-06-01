Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Expands Into Poland Through Collaboration with SmartX

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, the Netherlands, June 01, 2020(NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced its expansion into Poland through a collaboration with SmartX Sp. z o.o., a solar distributor with headquarters in Bytom, Poland. Currently, Poland has one of the top five solar markets in Europe, with an estimated installed capacity of more than 1 GW.



"We are excited to work with Enphase to further the growth of solar throughout Poland," said Piotr Redkiewicz, CEO at SmartX. "Enphase microinverters offer unique advantages for European solar markets, particularly in new build and small residential systems due to their scalable architecture, and significantly enhance the customer experience in terms of quality and performance."

SmartX's installer network throughout Poland offers both residential and small commercial microinverter systems, utilizing Enphase IQ 7 family of microinverters including IQ 7, IQ 7+ and IQ 7X. In addition, SmartX's residential solar systems are outfitted with Enphase Envoy communications gateways, which connect an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase Enlighten monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

"Enphase microinverters are easy to install, reliable and produce more energy than traditional central inverter photovoltaic (PV) systems," said Radek Koczwara, owner at Roka Energy Poland. "As an experienced solar installer, I decided to concentrate on Enphase products because my customers have been very happy with them, which has helped build a good reputation for my business."

IQ 7, IQ 7+ and IQ 7X microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and extreme cold. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

"We are pleased to work with SmartX to introduce our products in Poland," said David Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "Both companies share a commitment to providing the highest quality solutions and superior customer experience, and we look forward to our continued collaboration in the promising Polish solar market."

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 27 million microinverters, and over 1.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/ukand follow the company on Facebook, LinkedInand Twitter.

Enphase, IQ 7, IQ 7+, IQ 7X,Envoy, Enlighten, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

