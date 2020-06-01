VantagePoint Software: Vantagepoint AI Partners With USF's VetSuccess For Memorial Day

Vantagepoint adds to its philanthropic giving with a donation to VetSuccess in honor of veterans and service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for America.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Vantagepoint AI, the first company in the world to empower independent traders with software utilizing artificial intelligence for their home computers, has selected the University of South Florida (USF) Office of Veteran Success (VetSuccess) for a donation in honor of Memorial Day.

USF was the first educational institution in the country to partner with the VA to help veterans, servicemembers, and veterans' dependents acclimate to campus life and to achieve their definition of success beyond service. VetSuccess, their pilot program, has now been established on over 94 campuses across the country.

"VetSuccess and Vantagepoint share common goals centered around empowerment. VetSuccess seeks to empower student veterans to achieve their definition of success beyond service with a seamless transition from military life, through campus life, and into a meaningful career. Vantagepoint AI has been empowering traders daily worldwide for over 40 years to find financial freedom and create a lasting legacy for their families and communities," said Vantagepoint President Lane Mendelsohn.

Vantagepoint recognizes our veterans and active service people and is pleased to be able to make a donation to their success in memory of those who have given so much.

Vantagepoint selected VetSuccess for this donation in addition to its regular donations of a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Fla., Vantagepoint AI, is a leader in trading software research and software development. VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Using patented Neural Network processes, VantagePoint's artificial intelligence predict changes in market trend direction up to three days in advance, giving traders insight into optimal times to make their trades. Named the Most Trusted Online Trading Software Solution and consistently recognized as one of the Top 10 Places to Work in Tampa Bay, Vantagepoint AI and its President, Lane Mendelsohn, have also both been featured by Fortune Magazine. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 60 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

