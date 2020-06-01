The rise of smart factories, e-commerce, and customized on-demand production are driving the necessity for robot and drone components mainly in non-industrial sectors

The global robotics market is experiencing a strong growth trend in conjunction with the surge in automation, smart manufacturing, and e-commerce fulfillment especially in the enterprise and consumer segments. As a result, the market is experiencing significant demand for components ranging from robot arms to actuators, sensors, and controllers.

New opportunities are emerging as component companies develop solutions that provide greater capacity, speed, and dexterity to robots. Non-industrial robot use cases are rapidly expanding due to technological advances that enable easier robot setup and advanced artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and machine vision are allowing robots to take on more challenging tasks. According to Omdia senior analyst, Glenn Sanders, "Humanlike abilities of perception, object recognition, gripping and manipulating objects, and dual grippers present the potential to drive even greater demand in the coming years. Component providers are expanding their offerings and startups are entering the industry, making the market increasingly competitive and diverse." Omdia expects the robotic components market to continue growing rapidly, reaching global revenue of $126.3bn by the end of 2025.

Omdia's report, "Robotic Components", examines the crucial market drivers, challenges, and industry applications related to robotic components, and assesses the most important technology issues that will influence market development. The top 31 industry players are profiled, including vendors of robot arms, end-of-arm tools (EoATs), actuators, sensors, vision systems, power systems, and controllers. Market forecasts, segmented by component category, industrial versus non-industrial, and geographic region, extend through 2025. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the firm's website.

