Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Launches its Phoenix Cloud-Based Bell and Intercom System

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce cloud-based availability of its Bell and Intercom system, "Phoenix Bell and Intercom in the Cloud" or "PBIC". This version of its Phoenix Bell and Intercom system expands its platoform and provides a solution for clients not wanting traditional on-premise systems.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This raises our standard to bell and intercom and greatly enhances our pool of opportunities as many clients seek cloud-based solutions. Our on-premise systems have been well-recieved, but on occassion prospective clients desire a cloud-based solution. Since our acquisition in late-2019, our team was quick to transition and develop cloud capabilities for Phoenix Bell and Intercom."

Like Galaxy's on-premises systems, PBIC allows key users 24/7 access from their internet connected Phone, Computer or iPad. In addition to basic Bell and Paging functions, the Company's system allows school and district personnel to execute live announcements or pre-recorded announcements. School or district alerts may be executed from the PBIC web interface, phone extension, or button press. In addition, the software can even work with your local security system to provide a new level of emergency integration. SMS text messages and email alerts for key personnel accompany the overhead audio notification!

Designed with the end user in mind, PBIC is robust, customizable yet simple to use bell and communication platform. In addition, to being easy to use, PBIC design included scalability and fluidity. While schools grow, shrink, specialize, and reconfigure, PBIC can meet the needs of the changing schedules with a few clicks of a mouse.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

