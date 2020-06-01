

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer J Sainsbury plc. (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) said that Simon Roberts becomes Chief Executive Officer and joins the company's Board today.



Mike Coupe has stepped down and will remain a Director from 1 June until the company's Annual General Meeting on 2 July 2020, at which point he will retire from the Company.



In January 2020, J Sainsbury said that it appointed Simon Roberts as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from June 1. Roberts, currently Retail and Operations Director, succeeds Mike Coupe, who would be retiring at end of May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

J SAINSBURY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de