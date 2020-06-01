

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers announced the FDA has issued an Emergency Use Authorization for its total antibody test to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies including IgM and IgG in blood. The Siemens Healthineers Total Antibody COV2T assay was designed to detect antibodies to the spike protein.



The total antibody test SARS-CoV-2 Total (COV2T) 3 is available on the installed base of high-throughput analyzers, including the Atellica IM immunoassay analyzers. The test is also available on the company's expansive installed base of ADVIA Centaur XP and XPT analyzers.



