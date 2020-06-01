One World Publishing: America's Favorite Veterinarian, Dr. Hunter Finn, Shoots Past 500,000 Followers on TikTok

Dr. Hunter Finn Is Quickly Rising to Fame as America's Favorite Veterinarian After Being Published On Buzzfeed and Entrepreneur, and gaining more than 160,000 followers on Instagram and 500,000 followers on TikTok!

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Dr. Hunter Finn, America's Favorite Veterinarian, has been making headlines in publications such as Buzzfeed and Entrepreneur for his tips on fitness and health for both people and animals. His peers are realizing that he is quickly rising to fame, some now calling him the Dr. Oz for pets. In the past several months he has gained more than 100,000 loyal Instagram followers, seemingly overnight, as well as more than 500,000 followers on TikTok.

A veterinarian based in Arlington, Texas, Hunter Finn has used social media to market himself and his adorable patients. His combination of social media use, natural good looks and useful health and fitness tips for both humans and pets have garnered massive attention. He was recently published in a story on BuzzFeed's website titled Fan Favorite Doctors That Became Social Media Influencers (please hyperlink: https://www.buzzfeed.com/gina_davis/fan-favorite-doctors-that-became-social-media-infl-1uod13zvq8). He was also recently featured on Entrepreneur.com, publishing a guest post titled 5 Top Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Own a Dog (please hyperlink: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/346751), which has now skyrocketed his online presence and notoriety.

With dreams of becoming a veterinarian at an incredibly young age, Dr. Finn turned what was just a dream into a reality when he graduated from one of the country's top veterinarian programs at Louisiana State University. The journey was not as easy as it sounds, however, as Dr. Finn was diagnosed with malignant melanoma during the clinical portion of veterinary school. However, after undergoing surgery to remove the cancer on his back as well as a few lymph nodes to be sure it had not spread, Dr. Finn worked with a nutritionist to get his physical health back and finish school.

His personal experience with cancer at such a young age set him on a path to actively practice healthy lifestyle habits - both physically and mentally. He prides himself on strengthening the general human and animal bond through health and fitness. His blog, titled "10 Steps To Living Your Best Life" features multiple, actionable articles written by Finn that have practical advice for people of all ages looking to get in shape. He also discusses the importance of getting mentally prepared to embark on a fitness journey and gives firsthand accounts (along with pictures) of his progress.

He explains, "What I have found works for me is, setting 3 goals at the beginning of each day persisting in things that I think will help me become an improved version of myself. At the end of the day, if I've crossed these things off my list then I consider that "winning the day". Over time, if I continue to "win the day" then once these 3 things become second nature and I no longer have to strive to achieve them, I create 3 new tasks that allow me to win the day, and so forth and so on. To me, if you win enough days out of the year, and you win that year, you will be amazed to look back and see just how far you have come in 365 days and how much further you can continue to go."

He has been successful in incorporating personal fitness into his life while he also spends time with his adorable dog, Ascher. Finn explains that he takes his dog on three 15 minute walks a day - something that's important for both of them physically and mentally.

As Finn makes headway into 2020, he continues to spread awareness about the importance of mental and physical health, garnering attention while doing so. Be sure to check out his blog and Instagram for more tips, tricks and cute pictures. Being the cutting edge, social media savvy doctor that he is, Dr. Finn also just started a TikTok channel. No surprise, one of his first videos gained over 25,000 views in the first day. His top video has done more than six million views!

About Dr. Finn:

Dr. Hunter Finn is America's Favorite Veterinarian. His mission and goal are to help people and their pets live longer, healthier lives, as well as promoting quality of life for both pets and their humans. He now practices in Arlington, TX and has taken to social media to spread awareness, cute pictures and health and fitness advice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1PSKIFpyWI

For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/dr.hunterfinn/.

Contact: Emily Durst

Email: DrHunterFinn@Gmail.com

Phone: 323 929 8640

SOURCE: One World Publishing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592205/Americas-Favorite-Veterinarian-Dr-Hunter-Finn-Shoots-Past-500000-Followers-on-TikTok