24 Exchange Expands its Board of Directors and Creates New Advisory Board

Tim Cartledge and Steven Resnick appointed as Directors; Jose Marques and Marty Pompadur appointed to Advisory Board

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange, a multi-asset class, 24-hour trading platform, announced today the appointment of Tim Cartledge and Steve Resnick to the 24 Exchange Board of Directors. These appointments increase the Board of Directors to five members. In addition, the company has created a Board of Advisors and appointed Jose Marques and Marty Pompadur as its first two members.

Dmitri Galinov, CEO and founder of 24 Exchange, said, "We are very excited to have both Tim and Steve join our exceptional Board of Directors. Tim is a recognized pioneer of the Foreign Exchange industry, with senior management roles at the top sell-side institutions and extensive work in electronic trading. The Board also will benefit from Steve's incredibly deep understanding of financial markets and data analytics. We look forward to Steve and Tim both making an immediate positive impact as members of our Board."

Tim Cartledge has held directorships at Broker Tec, NEX SEF and EBS, the primary trading venues for the U.S. Treasury and FX markets. He has more than 25 years of experience in financial markets specializing in both currency options market-making and electronic trading generally. Tim has held executive positions with Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Dresdner Bank, and Barclays Bank, and most recently served as the Global Head of OTC FX Products at NEX/CME. He is best known for his work as architect of the Barclays BARX FX trading platform. Tim has a degree in Computer Science from Cambridge University.

Steve Resnick is the Founder and CIO of Navigator Capital Partners, a Fund of Funds, and is the Founder and President of Hedge IQ, a research and risk management consulting firm. He has 25 years of experience in the hedge fund industry following a two-decade career as a Wall Street analyst, portfolio strategist and director of research. He was formerly Chairman of the MIT Sloan Club of New York, and an adjunct professor of Baruch College. Steve holds a MS from MIT Sloan and a BA from the City University of New York.

The 24 Exchange Advisory Board was established to provide additional outside expertise to the company's management team and Board of Directors across a wide range of strategic and operational issues as 24 Exchange expands its global platform and service offerings.

Jose Marques has been named to the 24 Exchange Advisory Board. Jose brings more than 20 years of Wall Street experience, including as Founder and CIO of Inferent Capital. He also held senior trading positions at Bridgewater, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Hull Trading, and Morgan Stanley. Jose has a PhD from the University of California, Irvine.

Marty Pompadur has also been named to the Advisory Board. Marty has more than 50 years of experience as an executive in the Media industry. He has held a series of executive leadership positions at ABC Inc. including General Manager of Television Network, as well as senior management positions at News Corporation, including Chairman of News Corporation Europe. A former President of Ziff Corporation, Marty has a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School and a BA from Williams College.

Dmitri Galinov added, "Having Jose and Marty as the initial members of our Advisory Board has already been paying dividends due to their valuable insights and perspective. Both are respected leaders in their respective industries and experts in business strategy and relationship management."

About 24 Exchange

24 Exchange is a multi-asset class, multi-dealer trading platform that allows market participants to exchange their exposures at the lowest possible cost. Our mission is to enable our members to initiate the most cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes, 24 hours a day. We lower the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. 24 Exchange is operated by 24 Exchange Bermuda Limited. The company is domiciled in Hamilton, Bermuda but is not regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. More information is available at https://www.24exchange.net/.

