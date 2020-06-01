Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces the Hiring of Brad Abel, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, San Jose, CA

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC PINK:SCBH) today announced the hiring of Brad Abel as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration ("SBA") Business Development Officer. Mr. Abel will be in San Jose, California. He brings proven success in SBA production to Seacoast's already "best in class" SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties.

Brad Abel brings over 25 years of SBA and commercial lending experience to Seacoast Commerce Bank and his clients. Brad's extensive experience includes roles in branch management, business banking, relationship management and commercial real estate lending. Prior to joining Seacoast, Brad was a dedicated SBA Business Development Officer with First Bank covering the San Francisco bay area. Brad holds a BA in marketing from Texas Christian University and an MBA from University of Phoenix.

"Brad's specialized knowledge, skilled communication, and dedication to give his clients the best possible outcomes for their business will be a great fit with our team," stated Don Mercer, Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager, "and we are excited about the opportunity for him to grow our business in the San Francisco bay area." Brad can be reached by email at babel@sccombank.com or at (408) 483-4983.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having five full-service banking branches in California and Nevada, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001. For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank's SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

