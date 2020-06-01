The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption Price and Total Voting Rights

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Redemption Price and Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement by the Company on 4 May 2020 in respect of requests for 20,243,942 ordinary shares to be redeemed at the 29 May 2020 Redemption Point, all of these shares will be redeemed and cancelled by the Company.

The calculated Redemption Price is 89.76 pence per share, being the cum income net asset value on 28 May 2020. All shareholders who validly applied to have shares redeemed will receive this Redemption Price per share. It is expected that despatch of payments in respect of the valid redemption requests will be made on or around 12 June 2020.

Following this redemption, with effect from 12 June 2020 the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company will be as follows:

Class of share Total number of shares in circulation Number of voting rights attached to each share Voting rights of shares in circulation Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued) Total number of shares in issue Ordinary Shares of 0.1p 358,045,105 1 358,045,105 0 358,045,105

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The Diverse Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details:

Premier Miton Gervais Williams Gervais.williams@permiermiton.com 020 3714 1500 Martin Turner Martin.turner@premiermiton.com Claire Long Claire.long@premiermiton.com Panmure Gordon Sapna Shah Sapna.shah@panmure.com 020 7886 2783

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45