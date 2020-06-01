Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Notice of dividend currency exchange rate 01-Jun-2020 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1 June 2020 Genel Energy plc Notice of dividend currency exchange rate On 14 May 2020, shareholders in Genel Energy plc ('the Company') approved a dividend distribution of 10 US cents per ordinary share, to be converted into pounds sterling at the spot rate prevailing on 29 May 2020, in relation to the year ending 31 December 2019. The Company announces that the Bloomberg spot rate used to convert US dollars into pound sterling at 18.30 London time on 29 May 2020 was $1:GBP0.8124, and hence a dividend of 8.124p per share will be paid on 29 June 2020. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 67076 EQS News ID: 1059889 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=1059889&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 01, 2020 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)