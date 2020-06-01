Technavio has been monitoring the professional haircare products market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005398/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Coty Inc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., KOSÉ Corp., L'Oréal SA, Natura Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. are some of the major market participants. The expansion of the spa market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Expansion of the spa market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Professional Haircare Products Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hair Colorants

Shampoos And Conditioners

Hair Styling Products

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41132

Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our professional haircare products market report covers the following areas:

Professional Haircare Products Market size

Professional Haircare Products Market trends

Professional Haircare Products Market industry analysis

This study identifies the availability of specific products for various hair types as one of the prime reasons driving the professional haircare products market growth during the next few years.

Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the professional haircare products market, including some of the vendors such as Coty Inc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., KOSÉ Corp., L'Oréal SA, Natura Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the professional haircare products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist professional haircare products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the professional haircare products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the professional haircare products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional haircare products market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Hair colorants Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Shampoos and conditioners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hair styling products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel placement

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Regular haircare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Natural and organic products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

KOSÉ Corp.

L'Oréal SA

Natura Co.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005398/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/