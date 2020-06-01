Technavio has been monitoring the professional haircare products market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.63 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Coty Inc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., KOSÉ Corp., L'Oréal SA, Natura Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. are some of the major market participants. The expansion of the spa market will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Expansion of the spa market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Professional Haircare Products Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hair Colorants
- Shampoos And Conditioners
- Hair Styling Products
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our professional haircare products market report covers the following areas:
- Professional Haircare Products Market size
- Professional Haircare Products Market trends
- Professional Haircare Products Market industry analysis
This study identifies the availability of specific products for various hair types as one of the prime reasons driving the professional haircare products market growth during the next few years.
Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the professional haircare products market, including some of the vendors such as Coty Inc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., KOSÉ Corp., L'Oréal SA, Natura Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the professional haircare products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Professional Haircare Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist professional haircare products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the professional haircare products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the professional haircare products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of professional haircare products market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Hair colorants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Shampoos and conditioners Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hair styling products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Regular haircare products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Natural and organic products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coty Inc.
- Henkel AG Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- KOSÉ Corp.
- L'Oréal SA
- Natura Co.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- The Procter Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
