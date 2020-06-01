Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2020 / 14:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/05/2020) of GBP43.38m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/05/2020) of GBP27.43m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 29/05/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 131.56p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 128.82p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 124.00p Premium / (Discount) to (5.74)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 110.01p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 99.50p Premium to NAV (9.55)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 29/05/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 67083 EQS News ID: 1059915 End of Announcement EQS News Service

