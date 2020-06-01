Winnipeg Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in Winnipeg.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third-party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry.
"We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Winnipeg."
Find the list of Award Winners below:
Automobile and Transportation
Auto Gallery of Winnipeg
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - PRE-OWNED
3777 Portage Avenue W., Winnipeg, MB, R3K 0X6
www.autogalleryofwinnipeg.com
(204) 895-3777 | (204) 880-6335
Auto Show Sales & Finance
TRUCK SALES AND LEASING
3165 McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1G5
www.autoshowwinnipeg.com
(204) 489-4494 | (877) 237-3670
Beaver Bus Lines Ltd.
BUS, COACH & CHARTER
339 Archibald Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2J 0W6
www.beaverbus.com
(204) 989-7007 | (800) 432-5072
Canada Auto Repair & Service
AUTOMOBILE REPAIR
1688 St. Matthews Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3H 0A2
www.canadaautoservice.com
(204) 775-2277
Murray Chevrolet Winnipeg
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NEW
1700 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2M 5H5
www.murraychevrolet.ca
(204) 261-6200
BUSINESS SERVICES
Bridgeport Office Solutions
OFFICE EQUIPMENT SALES AND SERVICE
43 Speers Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2J 1M2
www.bpos.ca
204-953-0540
First Choice Courier & Messenger
Courier Services
704 Watt Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2K 2S7
www.firstchoicecouier.ca
(204) 661-3668
Impact Security Group
SECURITY GUARD SERVICE
456 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Winnipeg, MB, R3B 1B6
www.impactsecuritygroup.ca
(204) 953-1965 | (866) 385-703
OConnor Business Brokers & Consultants
BUSINESS BROKERS
1744 Ness Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 0X9
www.oconnorbusinessbrokers.com
(204) 960-7468
Perfect Placement Systems
EMPLOYMENT AGENCY BUSINESS SERVICES
328 - 330A King Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3B 3H4
www.perfect-placement.ca
(204) 989-5820
Quintex Services Ltd.
UNIFORM MAT AND LINEN SUPPLIER
332 Nassau Street N., Winnipeg, MB, R3L 0R8
www.quintexservices.com
(204) 477-6600 | (800) 432-5001
Upper Edge Property Management
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
B-106 Scurfield Boulevard, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1G4
www.upperedgepm.com
(204) 415-6200 | (844) 415-6200
Wraptors Decals
AUTOMOBILE WRAPPING
Unit 1 - 931 Redonda Street, Sunnyside, MB, R5R 0J7
www.wraptorsdecals.ca
(204) 777-9727
EDUCATION
Buffalo Driver Training
TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL
Unit D, 2nd Floor 415 Lucas Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R0H 1E0
www.BuffaloDriverTraining.com
204-633-7697
EVERYDAY LIFE
Kampphotography
PHOTOGRAPHERS
Box 471, Elie, MB, R0H 0H0
www.kampphotography.com
(204) 792-8217
Merits of Manitoba
PARALEGAL - TRAFFIC TICKET DEFENCE
102-386 Broadway, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 3R6
www.meritsofmanitoba.com
(204) 943-9499
Picture Perfect Window Cleaners
WINDOW CLEANING
971 Corydon Avenue Box #321, Winnipeg, MB, R3M 3S7
www.pictureperfectwindowcleaning.com
(204) 414-0944
Santa Lucia Pizza
RESTAURANTS - PIZZA
4 St. Mary's Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2H 1H1
www.santaluciapizza.com
(204) 237-4134
Selective Professionals' Network
DATING SERVICES
www.selectiveprofessionalsnetwork.com
(204) 488-9393
Sunwing
VACATION PROVIDERS
27 Fasken Drive, Toronto, ON, M9W 1K6
www.sunwing.ca
(416) 620-4955 | (877) 877-1755
The Gates on Roblin
WEDDING VENUES
6945 Roblin Boulevard, Headingley, MB, R4H 1A2
www.thegatesonroblin.com
(204) 224-2837
Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery
JEWELLERS
1858 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 0G9
www.vandenbergs.ca
(204) 487-4732
Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium
FUNERAL SERVICES
220 Hespeler Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R2L 0L4
www.voyagefuneralhomes.com
(204) 668-3151
FINANCE & INSURANCE
Credit Counselling Society
CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING
611 - 428 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 0E2
www.nomoredebts.org
(204) 942-8789 | (888) 527-8999
MNP Ltd.
BANKRUPTCY LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
True North Square 242 Hargrave Street, Suite 1200, Winnipeg, MB, R3B 0T8
www.mnpdebt.ca/wpg
(204) 336-6167 | (877) 231-6167
Mortgage Logic
MORTGAGE COMPANIES AND BROKERS
FINANCE AND INSURANCE
1793 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 0E8
www.mortgagelogic.ca
(204) 885-3438 | (866) 762-4885
HEALTH & WELLNESS
A-1 Nutrition
NUTRITION SUPPLEMENT RETAILER
350 - 1120 Grant Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3M 2A6
www.facebook.com/a1nutritiongrantpark
(204) 475-7522
Advanced Massage Therapy
MASSAGE THERAPY
1682 Grant Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R2P 0N2
www.advanced-massage.ca
(204) 474-2020
Aspire Fitness
FITNESS CENTRE
3501 McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg, MB, R4G 0B5
aspirefitness.ca
(204) 832-0328
Children's Dental World Winnipeg
ORTHODONTIST
1426 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2V 3C5
www.childrensdentalworld.ca
(204) 261-6046 | (204) 261-6046
Kids Etc Youth Movement Company
SCHOOLS - DANCE
505 Fort Whyte Way, Oak Bluff, MB, R4G 0B1
www.wpgkidsetc.com
(204) 896-5172
LASIK MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION
220 Portage Avenue, Suite 440, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 0A5
www.lasikmd.com
(204) 989-2221 | (866) 961-2020
Minuk Denture Clinic & Dental Implant Centre
DENTURIST
10 Queen Elizabeth Way, Winnipeg, MB, R3L 2R1
www.minukdenture.com
(204) 589-6329
Pinette Hair Restoration Clinic
HAIR RESTORATION
3-875 Dakota Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2M 5S5
www.hairtransplantwinnipeg.com
(204) 956-7709
Skin Deep Aesthetics
MEDICAL AESTHETICS CLINIC
1068 Henderson Highway, Winnipeg, MB, R2K 2M5
www.skindeepwinnipeg.com
(204) 925-9779
Winnipeg Hearing Centres
HEARING SERVICES
3286 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 1M7
www.winnipeghearing.com
(204) 832-2463 | (877) 465-9001
HOME & CONSTRUCTION
1st Choice Pest Services
PEST CONTROL
Box 154, Oak Bluff, Winnipeg, MB, R0G 1N0
www.1stchoicepestservices.com
(204) 471-3878
Belvidere Construction Ltd
WATERPROOFING AND FOUDATION REPAIR
710 St. Anne's Road PO Box 55052, Dakota Crossing, Winnipeg, MB, R2N 0A8
www.belvidereconstruction.com
(204) 837-3739
Budget Blinds
WINDOW TREATMENTS
216 Henderson Highway, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R2L1L9
www.budgetblinds.com
(204) 990-1125
Class A Service Ltd.
MAID - HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES
714 St. Mary's Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2M 3N2
www.classaservice.com
(204) 233-6456
Creative Design Contractors
HOME RENOVATION
255 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3E 2K5
www.creativecontractors.ca
(204) 296-1397
Curtis Carpets Ltd.
CARPET AND RUG RETAILER
1280 Pembina Highway, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2B2
www.curtiscarpets.ca
(204) 452-8100
Floor Country Canada
FLOORING - WOOD
360 Keewatin Street Unit #2, Winnipeg, MB, R2X 2Y3
www.floorcountry.ca
(204) 235 6678
Glastar Sunroom by Sunshade Ltd.
SOLARIUMS - SUNROOMS
265 Sutherland Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R2W 5N5
www.sunshadeltd.com
(204) 940-3030
Hi-Tech Energy Windows & Doors
WINDOWS AND DOORS
1530 Erin Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3E 2T1
www.hitechwindows.ca
(204) 783-9945
Judy Lindsay Team Realty
REAL ESTATE - RESIDENTIAL
1919 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 0J3
www.judylinday.com
(204) 925-2900 | (877) 262-7072
KCD Stone and Counter
COUNTERTOPS
214 De Baets Street Unit 2, Winnipeg, MB, R2J 3V6
www.kcdcountertops.ca
(204) 488-2811
Kildonan Tree Service
TREE SERVICES
275 Transport Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2C 2Z2
www.kildonantreeservice.com
(204) 233-9337
LEICHT
KITCHEN DESIGNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS
1643 St. James Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3H 0X1
www.leichtwinnipeg.com
(204) 669-8811
Olympic Building Centre
BUILDING MATERIALS
1783 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2J 0H3
www.olympicbuildingcentre.ca
(204) 661-8600 | (800) 665-8666
Powertec Electric
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS
1433 Erin Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3E 2S9
www.powertec.ca
(204) 896-3446
Pristine Roofing & Siding
ROOFING
524 Fleet Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3L 0S2
www.pristineroofing.com
(204) 237-7663
Tesseract Environmental Consulting Inc.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTING SERVICES
110-179 McDermot Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3B 0S1
www.tesseractenviro.com
(204) 250-2288
Torino Tile & Stone
FLOORING - PORCELAIN & CERAMIC TILES
5 - 3 St. Mary's Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2H 1H2
www.torinotile.com
(204) 233-4148
Windeck Ltd.
DECK & PATIO CONTRACTORS
937 Redonda Street Sunnyside, MB R5R 0J7
www.windeck.ca
(204) 231-2741
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrook, St. John's and Halifax.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Consumer Choice Award | Le Choix du Consommateur
(888) 892.9273
info@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/590937/Winnipeg-Region-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners