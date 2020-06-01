Winnipeg Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is excited to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in Winnipeg.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third-party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry.

"We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of Winnipeg."

Find the list of Award Winners below:

Automobile and Transportation

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - PRE-OWNED

3777 Portage Avenue W., Winnipeg, MB, R3K 0X6

www.autogalleryofwinnipeg.com

(204) 895-3777 | (204) 880-6335

Auto Show Sales & Finance

TRUCK SALES AND LEASING

3165 McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1G5

www.autoshowwinnipeg.com

(204) 489-4494 | (877) 237-3670

Beaver Bus Lines Ltd.

BUS, COACH & CHARTER

339 Archibald Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2J 0W6

www.beaverbus.com

(204) 989-7007 | (800) 432-5072

Canada Auto Repair & Service

AUTOMOBILE REPAIR

1688 St. Matthews Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3H 0A2

www.canadaautoservice.com

(204) 775-2277

Murray Chevrolet Winnipeg

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NEW

1700 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2M 5H5

www.murraychevrolet.ca

(204) 261-6200

BUSINESS SERVICES

Bridgeport Office Solutions

OFFICE EQUIPMENT SALES AND SERVICE

43 Speers Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2J 1M2

www.bpos.ca

204-953-0540

First Choice Courier & Messenger

Courier Services

704 Watt Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2K 2S7

www.firstchoicecouier.ca

(204) 661-3668

Impact Security Group

SECURITY GUARD SERVICE

456 Main Street, 2nd Floor, Winnipeg, MB, R3B 1B6

www.impactsecuritygroup.ca

(204) 953-1965 | (866) 385-703

OConnor Business Brokers & Consultants

BUSINESS BROKERS

1744 Ness Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 0X9

www.oconnorbusinessbrokers.com

(204) 960-7468

Perfect Placement Systems

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY BUSINESS SERVICES

328 - 330A King Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3B 3H4

www.perfect-placement.ca

(204) 989-5820

Quintex Services Ltd.

UNIFORM MAT AND LINEN SUPPLIER

332 Nassau Street N., Winnipeg, MB, R3L 0R8

www.quintexservices.com

(204) 477-6600 | (800) 432-5001

Upper Edge Property Management

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

B-106 Scurfield Boulevard, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1G4

www.upperedgepm.com

(204) 415-6200 | (844) 415-6200

Wraptors Decals

AUTOMOBILE WRAPPING

Unit 1 - 931 Redonda Street, Sunnyside, MB, R5R 0J7

www.wraptorsdecals.ca

(204) 777-9727

EDUCATION

Buffalo Driver Training

TRUCK DRIVING SCHOOL

Unit D, 2nd Floor 415 Lucas Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R0H 1E0

www.BuffaloDriverTraining.com

204-633-7697

EVERYDAY LIFE

Kampphotography

PHOTOGRAPHERS

Box 471, Elie, MB, R0H 0H0

www.kampphotography.com

(204) 792-8217

Merits of Manitoba

PARALEGAL - TRAFFIC TICKET DEFENCE

102-386 Broadway, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 3R6

www.meritsofmanitoba.com

(204) 943-9499

Picture Perfect Window Cleaners

WINDOW CLEANING

971 Corydon Avenue Box #321, Winnipeg, MB, R3M 3S7

www.pictureperfectwindowcleaning.com

(204) 414-0944

Santa Lucia Pizza

RESTAURANTS - PIZZA

4 St. Mary's Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2H 1H1

www.santaluciapizza.com

(204) 237-4134

Selective Professionals' Network

DATING SERVICES

www.selectiveprofessionalsnetwork.com

(204) 488-9393

Sunwing

VACATION PROVIDERS

27 Fasken Drive, Toronto, ON, M9W 1K6

www.sunwing.ca

(416) 620-4955 | (877) 877-1755

The Gates on Roblin

WEDDING VENUES

6945 Roblin Boulevard, Headingley, MB, R4H 1A2

www.thegatesonroblin.com

(204) 224-2837

Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery

JEWELLERS

1858 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 0G9

www.vandenbergs.ca

(204) 487-4732

Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium

FUNERAL SERVICES

220 Hespeler Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R2L 0L4

www.voyagefuneralhomes.com

(204) 668-3151

FINANCE & INSURANCE

Credit Counselling Society

CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING

611 - 428 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 0E2

www.nomoredebts.org

(204) 942-8789 | (888) 527-8999

MNP Ltd.

BANKRUPTCY LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

True North Square 242 Hargrave Street, Suite 1200, Winnipeg, MB, R3B 0T8

www.mnpdebt.ca/wpg

(204) 336-6167 | (877) 231-6167

Mortgage Logic

MORTGAGE COMPANIES AND BROKERS

FINANCE AND INSURANCE

1793 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 0E8

www.mortgagelogic.ca

(204) 885-3438 | (866) 762-4885

HEALTH & WELLNESS

A-1 Nutrition

NUTRITION SUPPLEMENT RETAILER

350 - 1120 Grant Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3M 2A6

www.facebook.com/a1nutritiongrantpark

(204) 475-7522

Advanced Massage Therapy

MASSAGE THERAPY

1682 Grant Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R2P 0N2

www.advanced-massage.ca

(204) 474-2020

Aspire Fitness

FITNESS CENTRE

3501 McGillivray Boulevard, Winnipeg, MB, R4G 0B5

aspirefitness.ca

(204) 832-0328

Children's Dental World Winnipeg

ORTHODONTIST

1426 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2V 3C5

www.childrensdentalworld.ca

(204) 261-6046 | (204) 261-6046

Kids Etc Youth Movement Company

SCHOOLS - DANCE

505 Fort Whyte Way, Oak Bluff, MB, R4G 0B1

www.wpgkidsetc.com

(204) 896-5172

LASIK MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION

220 Portage Avenue, Suite 440, Winnipeg, MB, R3C 0A5

www.lasikmd.com

(204) 989-2221 | (866) 961-2020

Minuk Denture Clinic & Dental Implant Centre

DENTURIST

10 Queen Elizabeth Way, Winnipeg, MB, R3L 2R1

www.minukdenture.com

(204) 589-6329

Pinette Hair Restoration Clinic

HAIR RESTORATION

3-875 Dakota Street, Winnipeg, MB, R2M 5S5

www.hairtransplantwinnipeg.com

(204) 956-7709

Skin Deep Aesthetics

MEDICAL AESTHETICS CLINIC

1068 Henderson Highway, Winnipeg, MB, R2K 2M5

www.skindeepwinnipeg.com

(204) 925-9779

Winnipeg Hearing Centres

HEARING SERVICES

3286 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 1M7

www.winnipeghearing.com

(204) 832-2463 | (877) 465-9001

HOME & CONSTRUCTION

1st Choice Pest Services

PEST CONTROL

Box 154, Oak Bluff, Winnipeg, MB, R0G 1N0

www.1stchoicepestservices.com

(204) 471-3878

Belvidere Construction Ltd

WATERPROOFING AND FOUDATION REPAIR

710 St. Anne's Road PO Box 55052, Dakota Crossing, Winnipeg, MB, R2N 0A8

www.belvidereconstruction.com

(204) 837-3739

Budget Blinds

WINDOW TREATMENTS

216 Henderson Highway, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R2L1L9

www.budgetblinds.com

(204) 990-1125

Class A Service Ltd.

MAID - HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES

714 St. Mary's Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2M 3N2

www.classaservice.com

(204) 233-6456

Creative Design Contractors

HOME RENOVATION

255 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3E 2K5

www.creativecontractors.ca

(204) 296-1397

Curtis Carpets Ltd.

CARPET AND RUG RETAILER

1280 Pembina Highway, Winnipeg, MB, R3T 2B2

www.curtiscarpets.ca

(204) 452-8100

Floor Country Canada

FLOORING - WOOD

360 Keewatin Street Unit #2, Winnipeg, MB, R2X 2Y3

www.floorcountry.ca

(204) 235 6678

Glastar Sunroom by Sunshade Ltd.

SOLARIUMS - SUNROOMS

265 Sutherland Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R2W 5N5

www.sunshadeltd.com

(204) 940-3030

Hi-Tech Energy Windows & Doors

WINDOWS AND DOORS

1530 Erin Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3E 2T1

www.hitechwindows.ca

(204) 783-9945

Judy Lindsay Team Realty

REAL ESTATE - RESIDENTIAL

1919 Portage Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3J 0J3

www.judylinday.com

(204) 925-2900 | (877) 262-7072

KCD Stone and Counter

COUNTERTOPS

214 De Baets Street Unit 2, Winnipeg, MB, R2J 3V6

www.kcdcountertops.ca

(204) 488-2811

Kildonan Tree Service

TREE SERVICES

275 Transport Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2C 2Z2

www.kildonantreeservice.com

(204) 233-9337

LEICHT

KITCHEN DESIGNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS

1643 St. James Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3H 0X1

www.leichtwinnipeg.com

(204) 669-8811

Olympic Building Centre

BUILDING MATERIALS

1783 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2J 0H3

www.olympicbuildingcentre.ca

(204) 661-8600 | (800) 665-8666

Powertec Electric

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS

1433 Erin Street, Winnipeg, MB, R3E 2S9

www.powertec.ca

(204) 896-3446

Pristine Roofing & Siding

ROOFING

524 Fleet Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3L 0S2

www.pristineroofing.com

(204) 237-7663

Tesseract Environmental Consulting Inc.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTING SERVICES

110-179 McDermot Avenue, Winnipeg, MB, R3B 0S1

www.tesseractenviro.com

(204) 250-2288

Torino Tile & Stone

FLOORING - PORCELAIN & CERAMIC TILES

5 - 3 St. Mary's Road, Winnipeg, MB, R2H 1H2

www.torinotile.com

(204) 233-4148

Windeck Ltd.

DECK & PATIO CONTRACTORS

937 Redonda Street Sunnyside, MB R5R 0J7

www.windeck.ca

(204) 231-2741

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Vancouver, Surrey, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Hamilton & Niagara Region, Waterloo Region, London, Greater Toronto Area, Barrie, Kingston, Peterborough, Windsor, Montreal, Ottawa, Gatineau, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrook, St. John's and Halifax.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/590937/Winnipeg-Region-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners