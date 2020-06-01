Consumer Choice Award: Southern Alberta Consumers Meet With Bob and Laurie Wallace from Bob Wallace Excavating Ltd.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 1st, 2020 / Bob Wallace Excavating Ltd. is a three-time Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Demolition Contractors and two-time Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Excavation Contractors, in the region of Southern Alberta. The company has been in business since 1976, and is Southern Alberta's Leader in Demolition, Excavation and Asbestos.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS YOUR CITY'S BEST?

To be recognized by our customers as the best in the City for Demolition and Excavation is an honour. We have worked very hard to improve our efficiencies, so this is a huge payoff. We are so glad our customers are happy!

WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

We have always offered a competitive price to homeowners and builders alike. We want to make their projects affordable while delivering the highest quality work.

After 45 years in business, we pride ourselves in offering clients a one-stop-shop for all services needed for stress-free project completion.

BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

Our next big step is to continue doing what our customers find valuable. We want to add strength to their businesses and help them satisfy their customers.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

As our family business started such a long time ago, we found ourselves in desperate need of some automation and new equipment. We found these expensive tasks quite scary in an uncertain economy. We didn't know if they were smart moves and they caused a lot of sleepless nights.

It was always Bob Wallace Senior's dream to have his son, Bob Wallace Junior carry on the family business. It has worked out well and I just know Bob Wallace Senior would be very proud today.

HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

Receiving this award in two categories for the third consecutive year validates our efforts to continue with our strategies, goals and objectives.

Winning has helped us to work harder and smarter to deliver our best!

GETTING TO KNOW LAURIE AND BOB WALLACE

MY BUSINESS MOTTO IS... To always do your best!

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB... Receiving the recognition from customers of a job well done.

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS… Winning the Consumer Choice Award.

IF I COULD OWN ONE WORD IN MY CONSUMERS' MIND... Trust

MY BIGGEST STRUGGLE... Controlling the day-to-day costs/expenses.

DAILY I ALWAYS TRY TO... I am always detail oriented, always keeping to task.

DURING MY SPARE TIME I LIKE TO... Decorate, I have always found it to be very therapeutic for me.

IN MY IPOD YOU WILL FIND... All the artists from the 60's and 70's

CONTACT INFORMATION:

BOB WALLACE | President

LAURIE WALLACE | Vice President

Phone: (403) 804-3115

info@bobwallaceexcavating.ca

bobwallaceexcavating.ca

212 Macleod Trail West

Calgary, AB T1X 5J4

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591958/Southern-Alberta-Consumers-Meet-With-Bob-and-Laurie-Wallace-from-Bob-Wallace-Excavating-Ltd