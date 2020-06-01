Finastra Appoints Margaret Franco as Chief Marketing Officer

LONDON, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has appointed Margaret Franco as Chief Marketing Officer. Joining from Dell Technologies, she is based at Finastra's London headquarters and takes responsibility for leadership of the global marketing organization, including corporate communications, brand, digital, solutions and field and partner marketing.

Margaret brings a wealth of marketing and product management expertise from her career in the technology industry. Most recently she was Senior Vice President, EMEA Marketing, Dell Technologies, where she oversaw marketing and demand generation activities across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

During her 13-year tenure at Dell Technologies, she held a number of executive global roles in North America, Europe and Asia in the commercial and enterprise product group organizations. She has also led global marketing functions, including as Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications for Silicon Valley-based technology company AMD.

Margaret said, "Finastra's work towards an open future in financial services, combined with the acceleration of its open FusionFabric.cloud platform to connect the market, fuel innovation and create new levels of financial inclusion and opportunity, is visionary. I'm thrilled to be joining the company at this exciting time."

She will report to Eric Duffaut, President & Global Head of Field and Marketing at Finastra.

Eric said, "Margaret brings a truly global perspective and significant marketing expertise to Finastra. I'm excited to have such a strong and experienced leader on board as we continue to drive adoption of FusionFabric.cloud, and share our collective vision of open finance, open culture and open platform with the industry."

