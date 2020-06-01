Fixing yields for monthly cash settlement CORRECTION: STIB values in the initial exchange notice (17/20) were incorrect; correct file is now attached to the notice. On settlement day (2020-06-03) settlement amounts will be based on the incorrect STIB rates (from the intital exchange notice 17/20) and any differences from the correct value will be settled by manual payments to the affected members. Affected members will be additionally informed about corrections via e-mail. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Clearing & Collateral Management, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778797