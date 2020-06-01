WIMI AI Vision Focuses On Five Regions Competing with Tencent Cloud

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) focuses on computer vision holographic cloud services, aiming to serve the digital transformation of enterprises. According to introducing, WIMI cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, holographic AR technology such as holographic AI development in face of multiple links, holographic cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its commercial application scene is mainly concentrated in the home entertainment, light field cinema, performance system, commercial release system and advertising display system and other five professional fields. WIMI has been a holographic AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider and operator, and has become one of the leading integrated platforms in the field of holographic AI in China.

The core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, cloud and big data to provide customers with AR based holographic services and products. Products mainly include holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. In 20119q1, about 80.3% of revenue came from holographic AR advertising services and 19.7% from holographic AR entertainment products.

On the other hand, announced on May 27, Tencent cloud "three platforms" a cloud of AI new construction overall layout, then revealed so far, Tencent cloud, more than 3 billion AI public cloud day processing image processing speech 2.5 million hours, natural language processing super billions of words, more than 2 million customers, services more than 1.2 billion users worldwide, a number of indicators in the industry first.

Specifically, the "one cloud three platforms" architecture, which is based on Tencent cloud's powerful elastic computing, unlimited storage, accelerated network and global security capabilities, provides Tencent cloud AI with powerful underlying computing resources. The "three platforms" include algorithm platform, service platform and open platform. In addition, Tencent cloud will cooperate with more than 10,000 ecological partners to create a new type of AI ecosystem that coordinates and complements each other's advantages from technology research and development to industry landing, so as to promote the overall intelligent upgrading of all walks of life.

The national development and reform commission (NDRC) has officially designated artificial intelligence as one of the key areas of new infrastructure construction. Tencent cloud plans to complete the overall layout of the new AI infrastructure from multiple levels. By constantly integrating the internal superior AI resources, Tencent cloud will continuously build a leading edge in all dimensions and build a new engine of industrial intelligence. "Tencent cloud is transforming its rich artificial intelligence resources into a comprehensive service capability, which is widely used in intelligent manufacturing, government affairs and people's livelihood, medical care, education, finance, enterprises, culture and tourism and other fields." Tencent Cloud AI Basic Product Center general manager Xu Xiaomin said.

Compared with its domestic counterparts, WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) has built a comprehensive library of holographic AR content in formats ranging from 3D models to holographic short videos. According to Frost&Sullivan data, WIMI has established a comprehensive and diversified holographic AR content library among all holographic AR solution providers in China. In terms of revenue, number of customers, holographic AR content, holographic AR patents and software Copyrights in 2018, WIMI is a leader in China's holographic AR industry. In the whole of 2018, WIMI owned about 4,654 AR holographic contents, 106 software Copyrights and 219 technology patents. WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) is committed to using holography to meet the entertainment and business needs of customers and end users.

Based on imaging detection and recognition technology, template matching and detection technology, video processing and recognition technology, holographic 3D layer replacement technology in imaging recognition and dynamic fusion processing technology in imaging tracking, WIMI embedded holographic AR advertising into online video. It is hoped that these technologies will be used in future strategic blueprints of the company, such as the development and application of holographic 3D facial recognition technology and holographic facial change technology.

Holographic cloud business will combine with the depth of 5G, 5G in collaboration of high rate and low latency, remote communication and data transmission, from terminal to business server system transmission delay will average about 6 ms, well below the 4 g network transmission delay, ensure the holographic AR in the remote communication and data transmission without caton, low latency, and terminal collaboration in more, when the richness and diversity of interaction. Make the collaboration of end + cloud more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and the Internet of things (IoT) application, makes WIMI holographic holographic AR AR advertising business, and entertainment business, as well as the holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holographic, etc., will be based on facial recognition technology and holographic 5G + AI face in face of technology of the core technology for effective growth.

The new infrastructure of visual AI puts "eyes" on everything. In the future, "no application, no video" and "no hardware, no vision" will usher in a huge explosion of video data. Intel expects 90% of Internet traffic to be video by 2028. Massive video data in the acquisition, annotation, editing, processing, transmission, storage, supervision and other aspects, need to rely on a strong intelligent vision infrastructure to provide high stability, high-performance computing support. Foreign manufacturers such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Intel and NVIDIA have invested heavily in the AI supercomputing center, and the holographic cloud platform service of WIMI has five fields. In practical applications, the platform not only supports the C end user video data calculation, such as video analytic technology to assist the short video and media assets of radio, film and television programs broadcast, live AR short video special effects technology, the Internet, also support B side industry video data, such as automatic driving road test in the application of the algorithm in order to meet the deployment of high precision, low latency, high performance and fast iterative requirements.

The new infrastructure of visual AI includes "old infrastructure", public service facilities, and "eyes" for all walks of life. Through digitalization and intelligent upgrading, it can improve system resilience and emergency response capacity, and realize sustainable development, which is an advanced layout for the next 40 years.

