TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 97.57 GG00B90J5Z95 29th May 2020



TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 29thMay 2020



Enquiries: