Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Silber-Aktien im Rausch! Diese Silber-Granate steht vor massiver Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVAW ISIN: SE0013256682 Ticker-Symbol: IV6D 
Tradegate
01.06.20
16:17 Uhr
23,000 Euro
+0,230
+1,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
KINNEVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINNEVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,04023,25017:21
23,04023,25017:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2020 | 17:05
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kinnevik: Nomination committee ahead of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with the resolution of the 2020 Annual General Meeting in Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik"), a Nomination Committee has been convened comprising members appointed by Kinnevik's largest shareholders in terms of voting interest.

The Nomination Committee comprises Cristina Stenbeck appointed by Verdere S.à r.l. and CMS Sapere Aude Trust, Hugo Stenbeck appointed by Alces Maximus LLC, James Anderson appointed by Baillie Gifford, Anders Oscarsson appointed by AMF Insurance & Funds, Marie Klingspor and Ramsay Brufer appointed by Alecta. Anders Oscarsson has been appointed Committee Chairman.

Information about the work of the Nomination Committee can be found on Kinnevik's website at www.kinnevik.com. Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so in writing to agm@kinnevik.comor to the Nomination Committee, Kinnevik AB, P.O. Box 2094, SE-103 13 Stockholm Sweden.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.comor contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people's lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c0c5ec00-6b95-40dc-a18b-0ecefabe7049)
KINNEVIK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.