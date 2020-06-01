Technavio has been monitoring the two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market and it is poised to grow by 216.69 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Keyence Corp., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Thorlabs Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the applications in life science research will offer immense growth opportunities, low frequency of repurchase will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The applications in life science research have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low frequency of repurchase might hamper market growth.
Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market is segmented as below:
End-user
PB
AR
CRO
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market report covers the following areas:
Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market size
Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market trends
Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of cellular imaging as one of the prime reasons driving the two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market growth during the next few years.
Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market, including some of the vendors such as Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Keyence Corp., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Thorlabs Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Two-photon Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of two-photon laser scanning confocal microscope market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
PB Market size and forecast 2019-2024
AR Market size and forecast 2019-2024
CRO Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Product
Laser scanning confocal microscopes
Multiphoton laser confocal microscopes
Spinning disk confocal microscopes
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Bruker Corp.
Carl Zeiss AG
Danaher Corp.
Keyence Corp.
Nikon Corp.
Olympus Corp.
Oxford Instruments Plc
PerkinElmer Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Thorlabs Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
