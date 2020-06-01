The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 31 May 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 31 May 2020 88.86p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 87.31p per ordinary share







01 June 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45