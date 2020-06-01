Anzeige
Silber-Aktien im Rausch! Diese Silber-Granate steht vor massiver Neubewertung!
PR Newswire
01.06.2020 | 18:22
SyncMonkey in Full Swing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SyncMonkey Software Inc. ("SyncMonkey") announced today that their fully integrated, online document management system is entering its beta release phase this week. SyncMonkey helps businesses by providing them with an environment for collecting and sorting valuable and sensitive information that simplifies document management and ensures stakeholder transparency.

SyncMonkey started out as an in-house project for a Vancouver-based IT managed services provider ("MSP"), developed with the aim of being an internal system to create a cohesive and efficient workflow. With an understanding of the need in the marketplace, further development began towards building a complete solution that would cover the needs of all MSPs and their clients alike.

"When we first started this internal project, we did not realize how quickly things would evolve," said Ken Chang, developer and co-creator of SyncMonkey. "It didn't take too long before we saw the value of this versatile software and began the journey to commercializing the platform."

With today's growing need for an online economy, managing information in an effective manner is more important now than ever. Recent events have proven this to be true, and there is now a new appreciation for communicating (remotely) across teams, customers and stakeholders, seamlessly, while preserving the highest levels of data security.

"All of us at SyncMonkey are thrilled in embarking on this next chapter of our Company's journey as we work to our goal of formally launching SyncMonkey over the next few weeks," said Kyle Sarwal, CEO and co-founder of SyncMonkey. "I'm personally very proud of the team for not only refactoring our platform but also improving our original systems. We all look forward to receiving beta testing feedback and incorporating any changes as we strive to grow alongside our potential customers."

Heading into this week, they plan to release the software to a limited number of testers to demo all facets of the application. "This phase of development is crucial for any new product. We at SyncMonkey want to ensure our official launch is met with positive client outcomes," added Kyle Sarwal. They estimate a full commercial release this summer.

For more information or to become one of the beta testers, please visit www.syncmonkey.com.

Media Contact:
Kevin Schoenewolf
Phone: +1 (778) 771-2110
Email: info@syncmonkey.com

