Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.7083 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20695385 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827

June 01, 2020 12:06 ET (16:06 GMT)