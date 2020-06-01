OLPORTAL - Creating Myriad Opportunities for Businesses

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Chatbots are fast becoming a necessity in business interactions. From the very basic ones that collect information and ask preformed questions to ones powered by AI that communicate as close to a human as is currently allowed by technology, chat bots are designed to enhance efficiencies, reduce redundancies and save precious human hours.

OLPORTAL is taking chatbots to the next level. It is the world's first decentralized messenger on hybrid neural networks. Their first product - iME Messenger for Telegram app - is the first of its kind AI-enabled platform based on OLPORTAL technology. The bots, when deployed, can actively participate in chats by suggesting multiple phrases that keep the conversation interesting. Non-commercial, or fun bots, can help individual users spice up their daily conversations.

Recently, the projects token - OLCF - was listed on Coinsbit exchange. The project has also announced a unique cross-staking program for OLCF holders. The staking program is a synergy between OLPORTAL and iMe platform, where OLCF holders will receive AiCoins as reward for staking OLCF coins, and vice versa. AiCoins are the transactional tokens on the iMe platform and will be used to pay for advertising and marketing as well as trading of OLAI neurobots - developers can sell their OLAI neurobots and get paid in AiCoins from users who buy them. AiCoins can also be bought via Google Pay as well on the AppStore.

The cross-staking program will run in four rounds, each starting on June 7, 18, 26 and July 5, respectively. Stakers will be rewarded between 20% to 115% of AiCoins proportional to the OLCF tokens they are holding for varying durations of time - 4, 6 and 12 months. For instance, if a staker holds 1000 OLCF tokens in the wallet for 12 months, they will receive 1330 AiCoins.

This unique cross-staking program will boost the development of both ecosystems. OLPORTAL will also develop more future-ready chat messengers for popular apps so that the technology can be used by the masses.

A few weeks ago, Pavel Durov was forced by US authorities to stop issuing Telegram's TON tokens, but OLPORTAL is taking the promise of a decentralized ecosystem forward and are issuing AiCoins that have already become a means of payment for advertising and marketing services in Telegram channels and groups.

The OLPORTAL ecosystem also presents a unique opportunity for businesses to tap into an exclusive target audience to market and advertise their products and services. By creating commercial OLAI neurobots which can then be deployed by individual users, companies can utilize competitive budgets to reach out naturally to the intended target audience. Marketing is completely organic as if recommendations are coming from a trusted person, rather than a faceless marketing agency or company.

The OLPORTAL project is inviting entrepreneurs and existing businesses to explore the opportunities of marketing and advertising using OLPORTAL's AI-powered neurobot technology.

The OLPORTAL ecosystem seeks to become a comprehensive marketplace for neurobots as well as financial transactions on a truly decentralized platform.

