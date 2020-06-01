Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 81.2853 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70703 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 67148 EQS News ID: 1060071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2020 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)