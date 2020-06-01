Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 105.697 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 691500 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 67213 EQS News ID: 1060205 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2020 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)