Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 29-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.2594 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 205147 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 67246 EQS News ID: 1060273 End of Announcement EQS News Service

