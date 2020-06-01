Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Jun-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 29-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.9152 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32186011 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 67248 EQS News ID: 1060277 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 01, 2020 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)