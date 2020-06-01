Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights 01-Jun-2020 / 17:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company notifies the market of the following: as at 31 May 2020, the total issued share capital of the Company comprised 272,155,054 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. This figure of 272,155,054 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) +44(0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance) Alice Lane (ECM) M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: TVR TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 67258 EQS News ID: 1060301 End of Announcement EQS News Service

