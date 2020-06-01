Anzeige
Montag, 01.06.2020
Silber-Aktien im Rausch! Diese Silber-Granate steht vor massiver Neubewertung!
WKN: A2P2HK ISIN: FR0013505062 Ticker-Symbol: TNM2 
01.06.2020 | 19:53
01.06.2020 | 19:53
TECHNICOLOR: RECEIPT OF REQUISITE MAJORITY CONSENT FROM THE LENDERS UNDER EACH OF THE CREDIT FACILITIES TO ENTER INTO CONCILIATION

PRESS RELEASE

RECEIPT OF REQUISITE MAJORITY CONSENT FROM THE LENDERS UNDER EACH OF THE CREDIT FACILITIES TO ENTER INTO CONCILIATION

Paris(Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) (the "Company") announced a consent solicitation in respect of its existing lenders under its Credit Facilities (the "Solicitation"), in order to allow Technicolor to have the option to request the appointment of a 'conciliateur" (a French facilitator for creditor negotiations), through the opening of conciliation proceedings on Technicolor SA, without such action constituting an event of default under its Credit Facilities.

Technicolor today announces that it has successfully completed the Solicitation request and has received consents from the requisite majority of the lenders under (i) the Term Loan B, (ii) the RCF, (iii) the Bridge Facility, and (iv) the ABL Facility (as such terms are defined in the press release dated May 26, 2020).

As a result, after having reached the conclusion that the conciliation procedure would provide a suitable framework for the negotiations with the lenders and third party investors, Technicolor SA has decided to file a request for the opening of a conciliation procedure, in front of the President of the French Commercial Court of Paris.

###

About Technicolor: www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83

Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com


Attachment

  • 06-01-2020 Full Waivers_Press Release_VUS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/96d29967-e467-4921-a3df-59c1d88c32c5)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
