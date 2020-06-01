Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Silber-Aktien im Rausch! Diese Silber-Granate steht vor massiver Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AKFX ISIN: NL0011606264 Ticker-Symbol: 2GH 
Frankfurt
29.05.20
09:16 Uhr
12,500 Euro
-0,200
-1,57 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MERUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERUS NV 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2020 | 22:17
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) ("Merus", the "Company", "we", or "our"), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors and Media page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available on the Merus website site for a limited time following the event.

About Merus N.V.

Merus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Biclonics are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, www.merus.nl and https://twitter.com/MerusNV.

MERUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.