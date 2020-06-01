Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) ("Merus", the "Company", "we", or "our"), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors and Media page of the Company's website, http://www.merus.nl . A replay of the presentation will be archived and available on the Merus website site for a limited time following the event.

About Merus N.V.