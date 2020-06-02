Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial high voltage motors market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.45 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., Meidensha Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, TECO Electric Machinery Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and WEG SA. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of customized industrial high voltage motors will offer immense growth opportunities, issues associated with the failure of industrial high voltage motors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The emergence of customized industrial high voltage motors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, issues associated with the failure of industrial high voltage motors might hamper market growth.
Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Industrial High Voltage Motors Market is segmented as below:
End-user
Oil And Gas Industry
Chemicals And Petrochemicals Industry
Utilities Sector
Water And Wastewater Treatment Industry
Others
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
MEA
South America
Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial high voltage motors market report covers the following areas:
Industrial High Voltage Motors Market size
Industrial High Voltage Motors Market trends
Industrial High Voltage Motors Market industry analysis
This study identifies the use of smart sensors with industrial high voltage motors as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial high voltage motors market growth during the next few years.
Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Industrial High Voltage Motors Market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hyosung Corp., Meidensha Corp., Regal Beloit Corp., Siemens AG, TECO Electric Machinery Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and WEG SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Industrial High Voltage Motors Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Industrial High Voltage Motors Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial high voltage motors market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the industrial high voltage motors market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the industrial high voltage motors market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial high voltage motors market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2018-2023
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Oil and gas industry Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Chemicals and petrochemicals industry Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Utilities sector Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Water and wastewater treatment industry Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ABB Ltd.
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Hitachi Ltd.
Meidensha Corp.
Nidec Corp.
Regal Beloit Corp.
Siemens AG
Toshiba International Corp.
WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
