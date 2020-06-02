Technavio has been monitoring the global leather goods market size and it is poised to grow by USD 72.36 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Hermès, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PRADA Spa, Tapestry Inc., and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although product premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities, the fluctuating operational costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The product premiumization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuating operational costs might hamper market growth.
Leather Goods Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Leather Goods Market is segmented as below:
Distribution channel
Offline
Online
Product
Footwear
Luggage, Bags, Wallets, And Purses
Others
Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
Leather Goods Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our leather goods market report covers the following areas:
Leather Goods Market size
Leather Goods Market trends
Leather Goods Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increase in demand for luxury handbags made of eco-friendly materials as one of the prime reasons driving the leather goods market growth during the next few years.
Leather Goods Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Leather Goods Market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Hermès, Kering SA, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PRADA Spa, Tapestry Inc., and VF Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Leather Goods Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Leather Goods Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist leather goods market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the leather goods market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the leather goods market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of leather goods market vendors
