MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Provides Update on Shareholders' Meetings and Petitions Court for Extension of Statutory Deadline to Hold Meetings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTC PINK:MGXMF) announces that it has been forced to postpone its annual general meeting and requisitioned meeting of shareholders (together, the "Meeting"), originally scheduled for June 30, 2020.

The postponement of the Meeting is necessary due to public health measures currently in place with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has been advised that it is not possible to hold a contested virtual-only meeting in Canada and a suitable location which can accommodate an in-person meeting is not available at this time, given the restrictions on public gatherings and in the best interest of the health and safety of our employees, shareholders, and directors.

The Company has therefore filed a petition with the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "Court") seeking relief from statutory meeting deadline requirements and asking the Court to grant the Company the ability to hold the Meeting at any time prior to the end of the year. The Court has ordered that any interested party may provide response materials to the Company's petition by providing copies of those response materials to the Company's legal counsel by June 8, 2020. Any interested party who would like to obtain a copy of the Company's petition materials can do so by emailing the Company's legal counsel at: nathan.lapper@nortonrosefulbright.com.

Once a new Meeting date is determined, the Company will file an amended notice of meeting and record date on its SEDAR profile. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time. Shareholders will receive detailed information about how to vote and the matters presented at the Meeting in a management information circular to be sent to shareholders in advance of the Meeting.

Advisors

Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder and communications advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal advisor to MGX Minerals Inc.

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in global advanced material, energy and water assets.

