Technavio has been monitoring the shaker bottles market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 32.54 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amway Corp., BlenderBottle Co., Cyclone Cup LLC, Danone SA, GNC Holdings Inc., Hydra Cup Inc., Newell Brands Inc., PhD Nutrition Ltd., Smartgroup AB, and Universal Nutrition are some of the major market participants. The growing health and fitness industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing health and fitness industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Shaker Bottles Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Shaker Bottles Market in US is segmented as below:
- Type
- Plastic
- Stainless Steel
- Others
- Application
- Other Supplement Mixes
- Protein Mixes
Shaker Bottles Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our shaker bottles market in us report covers the following areas:
- Shaker Bottles Market in US size
- Shaker Bottles Market in US trends
- Shaker Bottles Market in US industry analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of recyclable plastic shaker bottles as one of the prime reasons driving the shaker bottles market growth in US during the next few years.
Shaker Bottles Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Shaker Bottles Market in US, including some of the vendors such as Amway Corp., BlenderBottle Co., Cyclone Cup LLC, Danone SA, GNC Holdings Inc., Hydra Cup Inc., Newell Brands Inc., PhD Nutrition Ltd., Smartgroup AB, and Universal Nutrition. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Shaker Bottles Market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Shaker Bottles Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist shaker bottles market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the shaker bottles market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the shaker bottles market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shaker bottles market vendors in US
