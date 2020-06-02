Technavio has been monitoring the global advanced and predictive analytics tools market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.93 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005538/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alteryx Inc., CGI Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., The MathWorks Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of predictive analysis in fraud detection will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The use of predictive analysis in fraud detection has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market is segmented as below:
Deployment
Cloud-based
On-premise
Geography
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32133
Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our advanced and predictive analytics tools market report covers the following areas:
Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market size
Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market trends
Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing use of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced and predictive analytics tools market growth during the next few years.
Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market, including some of the vendors such as Alteryx Inc., CGI Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., The MathWorks Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Advanced and Predictive Analytics Tools Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced and predictive analytics tools market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the advanced and predictive analytics tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the advanced and predictive analytics tools market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced and predictive analytics tools market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
Market segmentation by deployment
Comparison by deployment
Cloud Market size and forecast 2018-2023
On-premise Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
ML in predictive analytics
Increasing use of IoT and need for real-time data analysis
Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Alteryx Inc.
CGI Inc.
Fair Isaac Corp.
IBM Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
The MathWorks Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc.
PART 13: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005538/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/