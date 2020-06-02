Technavio has been monitoring the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by USD 33.89 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Teradata Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for advanced technologies in exploration activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The need for advanced technologies in exploration activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Segmentation
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry is segmented as below:
Technology
IoT
E&P Software
Big Data
Cloud Computing
HPC
AI
AR/VR
Data Monetization
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry report covers the following areas:
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry size
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry trends
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry analysis
This study identifies the implementation of mobility solutions in the oil and gas sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation market growth in the oil and gas industry during the next few years.
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry, including some of the vendors such as Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Teradata Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist digital transformation market growth in the oil and gas industry during the next five years
Estimation of the digital transformation market size in the oil and gas industry and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
Market segmentation by technology
Comparison by technology
IoT Market size and forecast 2018-2023
E&P Software Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Big Data Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Cloud computing Market size and forecast 2018-2023
HPC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
AI Market size and forecast 2018-2023
AR/VR Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Data Monetization Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Use of digital twin technology
Rise in edge computing
Implementation of mobility solutions in oil and gas sector
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric Co.
IBM Corp.
Intel Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
SAP SE
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Teradata Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
