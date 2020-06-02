Technavio has been monitoring the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry and it is poised to grow by USD 33.89 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Teradata Corp. are some of the major market participants. The need for advanced technologies in exploration activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The need for advanced technologies in exploration activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Segmentation

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry is segmented as below:

Technology

IoT

E&P Software

Big Data

Cloud Computing

HPC

AI

AR/VR

Data Monetization

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry report covers the following areas:

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry size

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry trends

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry analysis

This study identifies the implementation of mobility solutions in the oil and gas sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation market growth in the oil and gas industry during the next few years.

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry, including some of the vendors such as Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Teradata Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Transformation Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital transformation market growth in the oil and gas industry during the next five years

Estimation of the digital transformation market size in the oil and gas industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in digital transformation market in the oil and gas industry

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Market segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

IoT Market size and forecast 2018-2023

E&P Software Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Big Data Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cloud computing Market size and forecast 2018-2023

HPC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

AI Market size and forecast 2018-2023

AR/VR Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Data Monetization Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of digital twin technology

Rise in edge computing

Implementation of mobility solutions in oil and gas sector

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Teradata Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

