Technavio has been monitoring the global gift card market size and it is poised to grow by USD 10.19 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gift Card Market 2019-2023

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions, Inc., and Village Roadshow Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growth of the e-commerce industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gift Card Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Gift Card Market is segmented as below:

Type

E-gift Cards

Physical Gift Cards

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Gift Card Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gift card market report covers the following areas:

Gift Card Market size

Gift Card Market trends

Gift Card Market industry analysis

This study identifies the launch of new products in the gift cards category as one of the prime reasons driving the gift card market growth during the next few years.

Gift Card Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Gift Card Market, including some of the vendors such as Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions, Inc., and Village Roadshow Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gift Card Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gift Card Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist gift card market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gift card market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gift card market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gift card market vendors



