Technavio has been monitoring the global gift card market size and it is poised to grow by USD 10.19 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005533/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gift Card Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions, Inc., and Village Roadshow Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growth of the e-commerce industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Gift Card Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Gift Card Market is segmented as below:
Type
E-gift Cards
Physical Gift Cards
Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
Gift Card Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gift card market report covers the following areas:
Gift Card Market size
Gift Card Market trends
Gift Card Market industry analysis
This study identifies the launch of new products in the gift cards category as one of the prime reasons driving the gift card market growth during the next few years.
Gift Card Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gift Card Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gift Card Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist gift card market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the gift card market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the gift card market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gift card market vendors
