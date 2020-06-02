Prospera Energy Inc.: Prospera Receives Statement of Claim from Former Officer

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(FRA:OF6A) ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") has received a Statement of Claim (the "Claim") filed by former CEO, Mr. Robert Richardson in the amount of approximately $320,000 for alleged wrongful dismissal and other damages related to Mr. Richardson's services with the Corporation. Prospera believes it has acted reasonably to date and believes that the Claim is completely without merit. Prospera has engaged appropriate advisors and intends to vigorously defend the Claim using all available legal avenues.

About Prospera

Prospera Energy Inc. is a Canadian natural resource Corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

